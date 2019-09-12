Democrat Pres. candidate Joe Biden has made so many gaffes recently that its hard to keep track of them. His latest big whopper was a very emotional reciting of a trip to the Konar province of Afghanistan as Vice President to award a medal to a heroic Navy Captain. Biden said about the danger warnings he received about going there, "we can lose a vice president, we can’t lose many more of these kids." He continued, "This is the God’s truth, my word as a Biden.” But it was all false! He never visited Afghanistan as Vice President. Was Biden lying or does he have some mental disorder? This gaffe or lie by Biden is just one in a long line of them. Most Democrats and the news media brush them off as "Joe just being Joe", but it is past time to question Biden's truthfulness and his mental state. When Trump misstates or flubs something, he is labeled a liar or mentally unstable, but not for "Joe."
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.