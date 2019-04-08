Joe Biden, an affectionate and kind man, the kind of man long absent from politics, is being accused a sexual transgressions. The first accuser said that he "kissed the back of her head" in 2014. That is her HAIR!! How sexual! The second accuser, who stated that his actions were "not sexual," said he took her face in his hands and "rubbed noses." She "was afraid he was going to kiss" her. Did he? No! My goodness! How sexually oriented is that? Today we have a sitting president who openly admitted "groping" women and had sex with other women while married to his current wife and people are damning Joe Biden for acting like the warm man he is. Joe Biden is the best bet Democrats have for the 2020 Presidency. He is experienced, fair, and has a strong backing. What next? Will people accuse their doctors of sexual harassment for listening to their heartbeat or feeling for lumps in their necks? The world has gone mad!
Barbara Mongan
West side
