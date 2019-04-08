I have lived in Delaware during Joe Biden"s political career. He was a good senator and a good Vice President. His experience in Foreign affairs is probably far superior to anyone else who has signed on. Contrary to the snide remarks made by a few ambitious ladies his behavior in that area seems just fine. Nobody but the lady in question knows the exact circumstances of the situation she refers to and frankly
who cares. Hooray for Joe.
Maryann Pike
Northeast side
