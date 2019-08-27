Joe Walsh (R-Mars), has thrown his hood into the ring and announced that he plans to run against Trump in the Republican primary.
Joe, who was a voice in the long on hate, short on sanity Birther Movement, apologized on TV for his comments about Obama’s place of birth among other stupid remarks that he made. (Joe, call Obama and apologize to him, man to man).
Walsh now claims Trump is nuts and unqualified. Congratulations, Joe, it only took you three years to figure out what everyone has known since Trump belched out his “everything for me” philosophy as a developer in NY back in the 1970’s. Joe, do you think Trump’s comments about Mexicans being rapists and murderers should have been a tip off to you about his lack of qualifications?
The only reason that I can see why Walsh might be running is to give racists and low information voters a choice of which moron to vote for in 2020.
Bruno Rescigna
Northeast side
