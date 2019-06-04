It is disgraceful that either President Trump himself or a close aide asked the Navy to hide the ship USS John S. McCain during Trump's recent visit to Japan because of his hatred for McCain, a Vietnam War hero who spent over five and a half years in a POW camp. It was felt that seeing McCain's name would upset the president.
This shows just how petty, envious, jealous, small-minded, vindictive and what a little man Trump really is.
Kenneth Zimmerman
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.