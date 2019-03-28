I am a Vietnam Veteran, 3 tours, ending with my Assignment to Joint Military Commission coordinating the POW release. Starting with Nixon's Cease Fire Declaration to Mar 27, 1973, we met with the NVA, VC in an attempt to get a full accounting of local POW's. As I can only use 170 words, I ask you to follow this link to read some facts about John McCain. https://www.thenation.com/article/why-has-john-mccain-blocked-info-mias/
John Schmelzkopf
Northwest side
