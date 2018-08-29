Thank you for printing John McCain's inspirational farewell letter to America. His letter should be read in every classroom in America whenever our children are taught the meaning of the words integrity, honor, selflessness and patriotism. Sen. McCain lived his life well and also showed us how to die with dignity and grace. Our nation will be a lesser place without him. Farewell, Sen. McCain and thank you for your outstanding service to our country and our state.
Richard Zwibel
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.