Senator John McCain, American Citizen Extraordinaire, who gave his lifetime to our country in the military and in the legislature, today gave his death to it, to us, as well. What a day of cleansing, of renewal, of revitalization, this day of commemoration has been!
His last, most world-shaking (world-awakening, -reviving, renewing) gift was to set off a worldwide celebration of the soul of the United States of America as it was conceived and constructed and as it has been so-long-and-painfully (and incompletely) ”perfected”—i.e., realized, made-real. As we return to the work of American citizenship he modelled, we give John McCain our gratitude and love for this historic awakening--this other-worldly Call to Action: a call to confront and to oppose current political forces that threaten the very soul of America.
Carolyn Slaughter
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.