It's clear that Jon Kyl has been picked to fill the late John McCain's senate seat for one reason and one reason only, to see Kavanaugh nominated to the Supreme Court. Kyl's intention to resign come January makes his intentions plain as day. This is a disgrace to both McCain's legacy and the state of Arizona.
Gov. Ducey has put someone in the Senate who has no intention of serving Arizona's interest, he's only their to serve Trump on one matter. A year ago we had two senators who were willing to break with their party from time to time to serve the common good and Arizona, now one of them is being replaced with a rubber stamp for Trump. Ducey has put his party before Arizona.
Chase Wedge
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.