Jonah Goldberg's column re: Trump as a celebrity pseudo event explains our plight well. Goldberg suggests that instead of loving what he's doing despite his faults, Trump's recent CPAC audience was asked to love him because of his faults, that his celebrity is all that matters, and his narcissism is infectious. He quotes Daniel Boorstin: 'Yet the celebrity is usually nothing greater than a more-publicized version of us. In imitating him, we are simply imitating ourselves.'
It seems to confirm what is apparent—the emperor is a mirror he himself is holding up to the US, and too many people are not wearing clothes.
bill baker
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.