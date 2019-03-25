Fox News has dropped her over comments she made about Representative Ilhan Omar from Minnesota. “Omar wears the hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Pirro said during her "Opening Statement" segment on March 10.. "Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?"
The furor was sparked when she questioned the loyalty of Muslims who wear hijabs or head coverings, . For me this is a valid concern. Muslims all over the world have proven that their faith forbids them from supporting a government which does not conform to the Koran. The many reports from Europe confirm this.
FOX, CNN and MSNBC will no longer be watched. I will watch the evening news as before, read the Arizona Star and use the Internet.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
