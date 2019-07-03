"You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4th, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism."
– Erma Bombeck
You would be very disappointed this year, Ms. Bombeck.
Sadly, too few are.
- R
Richard Notturno
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.