Re: the June 28 article "In Japan, Trump nudges allies on defense, trade."
After seeing this on the news and reading about it in the Star, I had to sit and write a letter to the President:
With all due respect, how dare you joke about russian meddling in our 2016 election when you were asked at the G20 if you were going to tell Putin to stop interfering in our elections. How could you joke about this? Our vote is the most sacred duty for any American and you joke about it while it's being undermined.
You say your White House Administration is the most transparent in history. You are wrong. Especially when you say "none of your business" when you were asked what you and Putin talked about. I am appalled with you and how the republican party can support you with a straight face. (small r's for a reason)
I support our Democratic congressional members and the US Congressional Committees on Judicial and Ethics issues.
This is not a TV show. What you say carries weight. Normally that is.
Joyce Harrison
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.