A grandmother with guardianship for age 3 granddaughter, approaches our border requesting asylum as required fearing murder like that of their family, are immediately arrested and separated.
Lesson our President is teaching the world or at least brown and black world we don't want your kind, unless you are drug fortune rich like those that murdered your family. Get out and as soon as we figure out where we put your 3 year old we will send her packing too, but you must find the money for transportation. Regardless of hardship caused, we don't care go back and die .
Meantime 'Make America Great Again' rallies go on, our Senate, Congress, elected and appointed officials, religions and Churches turn blind eyes and either sit on their hands being indirectly and directly complicit. Sound vaguely familiar of another time? Maybe the 1930s or sound the same "oh, I was just following orders"?
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
