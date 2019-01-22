A recent political cartoon in this paper made fun of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, suggesting their only known word is "NO". (Obvious reference is to the 5.7 billion to fund the Wall.)
Wait a minute. Isn't that exactly the proper response to a scheme to build a tall wall across our southern border, knowing that this price is only the beginning of the cost to build this monstrosity, that all competent builders and planners have uniformly spoken out that it is a great waste of taxpayer money, won't be paid for in pesos, and this sum would be better spent on upgrading border security, hiring more men, etc., etc.
Maybe the Democrats really have thought this boondoggle out!
Paul Rees
Northwest side
