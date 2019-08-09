Many letters to The Star call those that support President Trump’s policies all sorts of names (insane, dense, stupid, morons, homophobic, misogynistic, etc., and the “biggie” – racist or white supremacist). Many of these writers then go on to say that it is Trump causing hate and dividing the country. Every time I read a letter demeaning me, and those that think like me, I resent not only your words but then you.
This is the “new way” for liberals/progressives/socialists to try and silence those who don’t fall into line with their way of thinking. I say to these letter writers alienating those that don’t agree with you – you should look in the mirror and realize that it is you playing a bit part in causing hate and division.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
