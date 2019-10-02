My name is Donald Trump. I am a very rich man, just ask me, and I want to be your president. Since I am a very rich man, just ask me, you know that I will place the needs of the country before my own. As a very rich man, a fact that you can confirm by asking me, you know that I can be trusted; just ask me if you are not sure. Other recent presidents had to provide evidence of their wealth and indication that they have no conflicts of interest. I on the other hand, have no need to provide such information as I am a very rich man and can be trusted, just ask me.
You may hear contrary information about me, but the sources will always be by definition, “Fake News”, just ask me.
Sidney Owsowitz
Northwest side
