“Opinion” unduly flatters too many letters that appear in the Star; “belch” fits better, since so many represent gut rather than brain. In particular, while I have intellectual disdain for much to do with President Trump, there are specifics behind my disdain (e.g. ignoring Dan Coats), yet letters against him continue to use the same tired clichés, day after day.
Examples from Feb. 20 include saying he has a “remarkable lack of compassion and empathy,” and is “mean spirited;” comparing Trump to Hitler and calling him a “wannabe dictator.” My intention is, indeed, to mark the eighth-grade level of sophistication of most of these comments.
“Racist,” “fascist,” “totalitarian” are cheap and worn out ways of saying that one has nothing of substance to offer, and to the extent they are applied to Trump’s absurd declaration of a national emergency, they are also notable that those so criticizing probably loved President Obama’s “pen and phone.”
Better to ask us libertarians to say why we do not like him.
John Johnson
Foothills
