During Michael Cohen's testimony before the House Committee, headed by Rep. Elijah Cummings, someone from one of the GOP members questioning Mr. Cohen, posted a sign. That sign read: "Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire". For a moment, I thought I had tuned into Sesame Street or Romper Room. No, it was a House Committee hearing. My husband has a sign on his car indicating the current administration has an attachment to Mr. Putin and a similarity to the dweller in that very hot place where some sinners are banished. As we were driving home from a lunch date, a large truck pulled along side us. Someone in that car, a male, proceeded to stick out his tongue and make a "nasty" face. Was it a 5-year old? Was the perpetrator a 10-year old? Don't think so. He had grey hair and was driving the truck.
Joan Harley
Northwest side
