Attorney Michael Avenatti has just been indicted on federal charges in New York for attempting to extort millions of dollars from sports apparel company Nike. He also has been indicted on separate federal charges of tax fraud and wire fraud in California. Avenatti was the darling guest of Trump hating CNN and MSNBC, appearing on their cable TV broadcast shows more than 100 times from March to May last year. He represented porn star Stormy Daniels in a hush money federal civil case against Pres. Trump. That litigation was recently dismissed by a federal judge. Daniels had essentially extorted Pres. Trump for $130,000 just before the 2016 election, threatening to reveal an alleged affair with him that occurred a decade ago. Avenatti explored running for President as a Democrat. All the while, he was allegedly defrauding, cheating, and extorting people. The federal indictments are a just “karma” for him.
A Reed
Midtown
