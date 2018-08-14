Brett Kavanaugh was the judge in a case Trump won about one of his casinos. He was suggested by the retiring judge, whose son has been in charge of loaning Trump money. He has said that a sitting president not only cannot be prosecuted while in office, but can't even be subpoenaed. No man is above the law, and this is slimy looking from any side.
In addition, we all know there is a strong chance that the house and senate could flip. As Mitch McConnell says, "Let the people decide." Senators Flake and McCain, do not confirm this judge.
No one gets to choose their own judge and jury, and there is a lot of suspicion that the president is being manipulated by Russia. We need all the paperwork. We need to know what Kavanaugh stands for.
Flake and McCain must wait for the paperwork and not allow this to move forward while the president is the subject of an investigation.
Mary Beth Chronister
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.