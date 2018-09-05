As an Arizonan, I admire the strength of character that Senator Flake has shown in the face of an increasingly wayward and corrupt Republican party.
Now is the time to show for him to show leadership. Kavanaugh has been shown to be an entirely inappropriate candidate for the nation's highest court. Any candidate put forth by a president who is an un-indicted co-conspirator in a crime involving our national security should not be confirmed.
I urge Senator Flake to let this become his legacy: to save, by your vote on the Judiciary Committee, the rule of law and democracy itself. Vote no on Brent Kavanaugh.
Maurice Peterson
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.