Brett Kavanaugh, nominee for the Supreme Court, claims that it is improper for him to answer a hypothetical question about a hypothetical future case. That is incorrect. It is improper to answer a question about an existing case you may have to work on as a judge. However, answers to hypothetical questions about hypothetical cases are in fact what is done in every law school class: if the facts were thus-and-so the outcome should be this.
As a judge, he cannot comment on any actual case that may come before him. If we posit certain facts in an imaginary case, a proper legal conclusion can be reached, which is justifiable in writing with reference to statutes, the Constitution, and prior rulings (precedent.) The truth is that the Supreme Court has ruled that a president must answer a civil deposition subpoena. Whether that applies to a criminal case remains to be seen. Kavanaugh's view on the abortion case in Texas is wrong too — state courts decide who chooses.
David P. Vernon
East side
