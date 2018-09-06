Senator Flake needs to explain to Lindsey Graham that the people are not confident that Trump won the election. Also, Trump is most likely a target in a federal investigation about Russia interfering in our election in order to assist Trump in winning.
Trump wants Loyalty! Trump wants Loyalty! Trump wants Loyalty!
Trump does not care about our country! Trump cares about Trump!
He wants a Supreme Court Justice who will not indict him. He wants a Supreme Court Justice who will allow him to pardon himself.
Judge Kavanaugh is not answering these questions..
Lindsey Graham says that hearings did not used to be this way.
So release the documents and make him answer the questions!!!
Senator Flake can help our country heal! He has the power!
Ann Richards
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.