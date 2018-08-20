The right-leaning people complain that the mainstream media is biased to the left. They say that their viewpoints are not represented in equal amounts as the left's. I can say that Fox (News) is biased to the right. You'll say that Fox invites guests from the left to be on their show but then they talk over and ridicule their guests. That is hardly a chance to have your side heard. Each side needs an outlet to have their views heard. You have Fox (News), we have real news. Real news will never shout you down or talk over you when you're trying to make a point. This newspaper only reports what has been thoroughly investigated and verified.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.