Re: the April 19 letter "Sinema demonstrates she's not a Democrat."
I, too, am disappointed in Senator Sinema's actions in her first 100 days. I canvassed for her and feel betrayed. But I feel even more betrayed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). They are now forcing vendors (advertising firms or political consultants to name a few) to sign a contract that states they will not work with any candidate challenging an incumbent Democrat. If the DCCC has its way, it will silence for all intents and purposes other voices that would challenge Senator Sinema in the 2024 primary. This policy goes completely against our Democracy and must be changed.
Jody Mallie
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.