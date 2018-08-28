The latest glimpse into the muddled mind of Kelli Ward reveals a woman (a physician no less) bereft of empathy, respect, and compassion for the family of John McCain. She has the temerity to suggest that the McCain family's announcement that Sen. McCain was ceasing further medical treatments was timed to derail the launch of her bus tour. It boggles the mind to think that Kelli Ward would have been in the thoughts of the McCain family at that time.
Ward, like another prominent narcissist, believes that everything that happens is about her, even the death of a respected public servant. The self-serving, rude, crass, comment about McCain by her campaign plainly illustrates why she is unfit to serve in high political office.
William Gandy
Foothills
