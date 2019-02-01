While Kendra Gaines is "so very tired of this (abortion) debate", most of the rest of us are shocked beyond belief at just how far feminist rebels like her have sunk so as to APPLAUD the passage of a bill (in NY) that allows the killing of a full-term BABY. Those of us who recognize the miracle that occurs in childbirth, regardless of our religious convictions, don't appreciate YOU playing God under the guise of "choice", when in truth it is ghoulish infanticide.
I am curious as to the response "educators" such as Ms Gaines have for women who are unable to have a child and find themselves far down an adoption waiting-list, when there are 32 adoption-seeking couples for every child put up for adoption. Surely you can see the hypocrisy in your "pro-woman" hard-line stance...or do those women not count?
Wayne Penazek
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.