Back in 1961, Nikita Khrushchev was the premier of Russia and had orchestrated the building of the wall separating East and West Germany, isolating Berlin and necessitating a supply airlift. According to our intelligence services, he then went a step further and resumed nuclear bomb testing, which resulted in the US resuming testing. In October of 1962, U.S. intelligence notified President Kennedy that Russia had installed missiles in Cuba and without hesitation he ordered the navy to blockade Cuba and turn back any Russian ships.
Khrushchev did threaten war and the world held its breath for a week. When Kennedy didn't blink, Khrushchev did and ordered the ships back to Russia and eventually all missies out of Cuba. Using Trump's bromance with Putin in Helsinki and before as a comparison, I shudder to think where our nation would be today if he had been president in 1962. Remember that the best prediction of future behavior is past behavior and in Trump's case it does not bode well.
John Kuisti
West side
