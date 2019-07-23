The political partisanship and lack of civility really turns me off, maybe to never find the “on" switch! Some politicians have to criticize and demonize everything and everyone they don’t like, even though they are a party to making it the way it is. As an example, politicians make headlines accusing Amazon for not paying enough taxes, when the congress makes the tax laws that Amazon pays. In my opinion, if the politicians operated half as efficiently as Amazon, or were half as smart, I’m confident there would be fewer problems in government. Demonizing those corporations that drive the US economy is really short cited. The US is enjoying record unemployment, and great work opportunities for those who want to take advantage of it. Even though this economy doesn’t work for everyone for a variety of reasons, it is clearly working for the majority in producing more opportunity, higher wages, and a better life for them and the rest of us in the future.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.