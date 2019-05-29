Re: the May 24 article "'Faith-friendly' Trumpeasily appeases 'Christian America'."
Gerson's Op-Ed predicts that Trump's re-election would entrench "a particularly vicious brand of Know Nothingism." A letter to the editor on the same date suggested that to beat Trump "catchy phrases" will be more effective than lengthy policy explanations. Trump indeed would have been a perfect fit for the xenophobic Know Nothing Party of the mid-19th century. Trump also loves to label any critic or opponent with a pejorative nickname. Only fair he should have one as well, so how about a contest to choose the most fitting moniker. Given his incessant "No Collusion, No Obstruction" distortion of the Mueller Report, my suggestion is "No Nothing Donald."
James Merry
SaddleBrooke
