Re: the Nov. 28 guest column "Gassing migrants is immoral and illegal."
Todays Star had several mentions of the immorality and cruelty of using tear gas , particularly on women and children. While in basic training in the Army during the Korean conflict we had to, so as being able to appreciate our gas masks, enter a small room filled with tear gas and then take off our masks for a period of time before exiting to fresh air. I did find the tear gas to be unpleasant and tearing. It is not debilitating and there were no long term problems. If you have not been in tear gas I find it difficult to take credence in any opinion you are expressing. Certainly the gassing of women and children is not condoned but they had to travel there to be in harms way. The attacking group made sure to have women and children there to be gassed. Would it be better for the Border Patrol people to have rifles and shoot bullets to break up the attack, and it was an attack?
George Caldwell
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.