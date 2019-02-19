As a student of history I am dismayed at its second-class status in our educational system. American history is not just about winners, and not just about the United States. Perhaps if Virginia's Gov. Northam, or the designers at Gucci, had a more complete knowledge of the history of the Reconstruction Era they wouldn't find themselves embroiled in scandal and backlash.
If we all had a better understanding of, say, the rich history and accomplishments of the Arab world, or Mexico, or of our nation's involvement in their histories, we might have a different and more balanced outlook and constructive approach to the dilemmas we face. Science and technology are definitely important, but without a solid understanding of history they can be dangerous tools.
Charity Everitt
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.