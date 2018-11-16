I compared Krysten Sinema's voting record with Martha McSally's over the last two years in the current Congress. Ms. Sinema voted against authorizing medical aid for babies who survive abortion and against limiting abortion to 20 weeks. The United States is one of a handful of nations allowing such late abortions. Martha McSally voted for both Congressional bills. Babies are less safe in Arizona and in our nation because of our foolishness in electing Ms. Sinema to the United States Senate!
Richard Huff
Vail
