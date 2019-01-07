Edward Thompson has written two excellent and very important op-eds on human skin color based on DNA science. We are all one race with just a few DNA markers determining the spectrum of our skin colors. My European ancestry flowed from East Africa with some Neanderthal dilution. Racism has been a horrible religious and politically divisive tribal tool for thousands of years. It is sad for me to see the damage Medieval Abrahamic mythologies forced on people of color over the centuries has done. The inhumanity we are seeing on our borders now is in a large part a "white nationalist" tribal/political agenda based on race and religion. Race is not science and religion is mythology.
Jim Notestine
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.