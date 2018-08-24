Re: the Aug. 22 guest column "When it comes to voting, political independents deserve some respect, recognition."
As a life long devout non-partisan I was very happy to read James Morrison's Guest editorial. The two political parties subject their members to the equivalent of "You can have any color you want as long as it is white" for choices. The idea that independents should join the parties is exactly the opposite of what should happen. If we adopted one of the range voting methods (with my favorite being the true preference point system) we wouldn't need primaries at all and the chance of getting a "Prancing Pony" like Trump would be remote at best. After all, negative ads only work when you know who to target. The unelected people behind the scenes in party politics exert undo influence and ironically it was this type of behavior that backfired on both the GOP and the Democrats this time around.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
