By a vote of 92-8, the U. S. Senate has approved permanent re-authorization of the Land & Water Conservation Fund. This Fund, first signed into law in 1964 by President Lyndon Johnson, receives revenue primarily from off-shore oil leases and has been hugely beneficial to all of us. Parks, water resources, and outdoor recreation opportunities all across the nation have been protected and enhanced through the use of monies from the Fund.
But in recent years, the Fund was put in great jeopardy by some politicians, especially in the Paul Ryan-led House of Representatives. Congressman Raul Grijalva stood strong and worked across the aisle to make sure that the Fund had a chance for survival, now confirmed by the Senate. The current House of Representatives surely will follow suit with an enthusiastic majority vote. Mr. Grijalva deserves great credit for his excellent behind-the-scenes work and is now in a leadership position to make sure the Fund remains secure.
Robert Binnewies
Tubac
