I recently had the opportunity to hear directly from Kyrsten Sinema here in Tucson, and I walked away knowing that she is the right choice for Arizona’s next senator. Rep. Sinema joined a group of us to give an update and answer questions. At that event, there were both Democrats and Republicans, and she listened to everyone.
She answered lots of questions, and I was continually impressed with her candor. She really is a commonsense person who doesn’t care about just talking points. That’s probably why she seems to have gotten far more done in Washington than most politicians. She’s not a showboater. She wants to protect Social Security and make sure Medicare is there for all of us. It’s clear she cares about fixing the things that need fixing, like our health insurance system. I trust Kyrsten Sinema to stand up for Arizona. She has my vote.
Thomas McConnell
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.