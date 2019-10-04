Two of your columnists this week have referenced the phrase 'L'etat c'est moi', an assertation made famous by King Louis the IVX of France. The English translation is 'I am the state'. It implies that the king is accountable to no one. The founding fathers considered giving us a king. Ultimately this was rejected for the proposition that the citizens are the state. (Originally it was property-owning white men, but this has been broadened over time.)
By his words and actions Donald Trump has made it clear he believes he is the state. And the Republican party seems to support his position. This is not about “collusion” or a “quid-pro-quo” . This is about whether or not the president is accountable.
I don’t see how any patriotic American can support the Republican party until they agree to hold Donald Trump accountable for his words and actions.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.