In Arizona, we are fortunate enough to have 28 million acres where we can hunt, fish, hike and enjoy all types of outdoor recreation thanks to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Over its 52-year history, LWCF has invested over $228 million to protect Arizona’s iconic outdoor places from the Grand Canyon to Saguaro National Park, Tonto National Forest, and our local trout hatcheries. LWCF is the best tool we have for protecting public lands, yet in continues to be underfunded by Congress.
Now more than ever we need America’s best conservation tool. Congress cannot afford to wait any longer to protect this program and make these critical investments in America’s public lands and its communities. Our Arizona Congressmen and women must fight to ensure that LWCF receives full and permanent funding from Congress that it deserves
Nicole Schmidt
East side
