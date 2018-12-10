A recent report by the Center for Western Priorities revealed that candidates who campaigned for public lands won nearly every race across the Western states. As the Secretary of Arizona Wildlife Federation and an avid outdoors-man, it is no surprise to me that Western voters elected candidates who will defend access to public lands and outdoor recreation.
What has been a shock is that despite overwhelming bipartisan support, the Land and Water Conservation Fund expired in September and has yet to be reauthorized by Congress.
Since its creation in 1964, the fund has used a portion of offshore oil and gas royalties to fund outdoor recreation and public land protections across the entire nation and the Virgin Islands. In Arizona alone, LWCF has given $235 million to the creation, conservation, and improvement of outdoor recreation sites. If Congress doesn’t reauthorize the fund before the end of the year, it may die completely. Senators Kyl & Flake and Representative Gosar: Stand up for Arizonans by reauthorizing and fully funding LWCF!
John Hamill
SaddleBrooke
