As a frequent airline traveler, I read Esther Cepeda's article published in the Arizona Star "Latino travelers report feeling discriminated against by CBP agents" with interest. About 15-20% of the time I travel by air I get pulled aside for an enhanced inspection. I have had many "pat downs" and my carry-on luggage has been searched right down to opening every little case many times. I am 71, white with white hair. I look like I pose as much of a threat to anyone as the Easter bunny. So why am I being picked on? And as this is happening to me I notice many scruffy looking people, of all races, just being passed through.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.