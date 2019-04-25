An acceptable standard of behavior seems to have been adopted. One political party says if it is "awful" the leader must go, while the other party says he can stay because everything was "lawful." An impasse has been reached. Senator McSally is a living example of the later. Conduct can be overlooked for results, or can it? Each of us has this basic question to answer for ourselves. We can not trust the elected officials to make it for us.
The spin machines are running at full speed in opposite directions. Standing in between I have decided that I can trust neither, they (and their representative media) have each decided the merits of Mueller's report.
Mike Ullery
Midtown
