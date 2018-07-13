Re: the July 13 article "No vendetta vs. Trump, says agent; Republicans fume."
The theatrics of the politicians trying to destroy a criminal investigation highlights the importance of the Russian investigation. After 18 indictments and five guilty pleas! Americans deserve to see the truth! The president will have enough money and lawyers should he be found involved. Letting Russia off the hook is bad for America. Let the investigation find the truth.
Better if the lawmakers spend taxpayer money trying to get rid of tariffs and the damage done to out allies and NATO. They might even consider informing Americans what our foreign policy is with Russia now. The irony is watching a bunch of politicians debate about ethics, integrity and professionalism with our tax money.
Pat Manion
Midtown
