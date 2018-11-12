We need to take action on the current epidemic of violence. Within the past few weeks people have been killed in a grocery store for being black, in a place of worship for being Jewish, bombs sent to public officials and most recently people at a college town bar murdered for who knows what reason. Our federal government is supposed to protect our right to life—it is not. In Tucson on Wednesday night I was out at a bar with friends to later find out that people doing the same thing—enjoying their freedom, were gunned down. This is tragic and infuriating. We need to stop listening to the small minority NRA lobbyists. Being idle, offering prayers and condolences does not stop the violence. My elected officials should be leaders and take action. We need to take action against those who are committing domestic terrorism on those of us were trying to live our lives with the unalienable rights of life liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Inez Duarte
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.