In 1936, the Republican presidential candidate, Alf Landon, said that his party had a "firm belief in the justice, necessity, and feasibility of old-age pensions," but denounced Social Security as "unjust, unworkable, stupidly drafted, and waist-fully financed." He alleged that "the savings it forces on our workers is a cruel hoax."
Fast forward to the present. Republicans give lip-service to "health care for all" while demanding repeal of the "unconstitutional" Affordable Care Act. Society is best when it serves all citizens. Maybe the Republicans can learn from history.
Robert Binnewies
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.