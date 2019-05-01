Joe Biden is being criticized for his past handling of the Anita Hill hearing. I don't condone what happened but he seems bothered by what happened and his involvement. I also feel he has learned from this as well as his habit of invading personal spaces. He seems willing to change. This is what we expect. To learn from our past history and not repeat. However, the Kavanaugh hearings showed Congress has forgotten or purposely ignored the past. This is a sign of our times. Tear down historical statues, rename roads, stop singers from singing. We can't forget our history good and bad. Use the plaques to explain the historical facts of the image or biography of the person. If we bring to the forefront the ills we have had as a society we might be more like Joe Biden willing to acknowledge and change our behaviors. Do not sweep history away, good or bad, or it will likely be repeated.
Susan Bennett
Vail
