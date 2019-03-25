As I watched the final episodes of honoring John McCain, I reflected on why I think he is a giant amongst American heroes and especially during these contemporary, challenging times in our American history.
Many things can be listed and I believe Senator John S. McCain taught us how to "lose" with grace, class, and dignity.
The great British poet, John Masefield, penned a simple four-line verse, honoring Sir Winston Churchill on his 80th birthday, which appropriately could be applied to John S. McCain.
To quote:
"This man, in darkness, saw; in doubtings, led;
In danger, did; in uttermost despair
Shone, with Hope that made the midnight fair.
"The world he saved, calls blessings on his head."
As we do today...
RIP, John McCain
John Vogt
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.