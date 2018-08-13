I tire of people complaining about President Trump. He is our leader. I say we have to live with it, regardless what we think. Sure, he may not be a man of profound thought or high genius. Instead his gifts lie in misdirection and fabrication, which he makes good use of for our own good.
I am cheered by his forays into his rallies of exuberant, shouting fans. Our president's speeches provoke chaos, and that is all the direction his base needs, or can handle.Please let him be. Give him ample opportunity to turn this country toward greatness, and into a place we can admire finally, with Trump towers as far as the eye can see.
Ron Lancaster
North side
