In my work as a psychologist I talked to many who were struggling with hope. When children were killed in recent school shootings students and their parents and teachers reached out to the rest of us for reasonable gun control and respect for our children's education. In spite of their responsible actions almost nothing has happened. Now 2 children and a grieving parent have killed themselves screaming out to us in their hopelessness. The news focuses on crisis programs, but doesn't talk in any depth about the causes of hopelessness for our children. Defeating gun control, canceling Special Olympics, diverting money from education to useless walls and the military industrial complex are crucial for our children and they know it. Using expert marketing to addict our children while many corporations ruin the environment to gain instant profits may fool you but not me or my family. Stand up now.
Don Fish
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.